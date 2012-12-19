advertisement
The Instagram Effect: National Geographic Suspends Its Popular Account

The Instagram Effect: National Geographic Suspends Its Popular Account
By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

Instagram’s revamped terms and conditions, which seemed to say Instagram and/or its parent company, Facebook, could sell your images for profit and not give you a penny, have upset many folks online. And though Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom has had to react and has promised this won’t happen, at least one big publisher isn’t buying it: National Geographic, which has a prominent Instagram page, says it’s “suspending new posts to Instagram” and may leave.

Do you, like National Geographic, doubt Instagram’s integrity and think that after a short while Instagram/Facebook will carry out this plan anyway?

