The Instagram Effect: National Geographic Suspends Its Popular Account

Instagram’s revamped terms and conditions, which seemed to say Instagram and/or its parent company, Facebook, could sell your images for profit and not give you a penny, have upset many folks online. And though Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom has had to react and has promised this won’t happen, at least one big publisher isn’t buying it: National Geographic, which has a prominent Instagram page, says it’s “suspending new posts to Instagram” and may leave.
Do you, like National Geographic, doubt Instagram’s integrity and think that after a short while Instagram/Facebook will carry out this plan anyway?