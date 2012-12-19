Just How Offensive Does A Tweet Have To Be To Get You Into A U.K. Jail?

Keir Starmer, the U.K.’s Director of Public Prosecutions, has attempted to clear up the opaque and nebulous subject of what constitutes an offensive tweet or post. He has published (.pdf file) a set of interim guidelines to help prosecutors decide what should be protected by the freedom of speech maxim, what is unfortunate but acceptable, and what is downright malicious. Here’s your handy cut-out-and-tweet guide to what *&$@er-%&*ing ¡∞%# will get you an appearance in front of the judge, and what will let you off scot-free. M’Lud.