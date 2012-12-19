TOS Cheat Sheet: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr

So went the progression of headlines after Instagram changed its terms of use agreement on Tuesday. The company added language that would allow it to place ads “on the Instagram Services or on, about, or in conjunction with your Content” (it has since agreed to remove this clause) and share data with its new owner, Facebook.

As users reportedly flock away from the service in reaction to the change, they might want to consider the terms of service for the services to which they’re flocking.

Unless they’ve adjusted privacy settings accordingly, Facebook has been using their content as advertising since it introduced sponsored stories last year. Flickr, one of the services many users picked up in lieu of Instagram, has a clause in its terms of service that says it may adopt new privacy policies if its parent company, Yahoo, is sold. Imagine the outrage! No matter whether you publicly post photos on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Flickr, you give the service a worldwide, royalty-free license to your content.

Reading terms of service agreements isn’t fun (take it from someone who spent all day doing so). Here’s a cheat-sheet to how your photo-sharing options compare on key criteria: