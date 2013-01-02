11 Productivity Hacks From Super-Productive People

Productivity is a hot topic at Fast Company, and one that our contributors and the CEO types we cover spend time thinking about (efficiently, before crossing it off a list, of course).

In 2012, I got addicted to swiping to-dos off the super-minimalist Clear app, and when I got lazy about doing the stuff on it, imposed a 50/10 rule on myself. Tell us about the productivity hacks that you’ll be trying out in the New Year, and check out these (totally manageable!) tips from other successful, super-productive members of the Fast Company community here:

Keep Email From Crushing You With “OHIO”



That stands for “only handle it once”–a technique that’s espoused by productivity expert Bob Pozen and practiced by Huge CEO and Fast Company contributor Aaron Shapiro.

“No ‘I’ll respond later’ is allowed,” Shapiro says. “Responding later means you take three times longer to get through your email than taking care of it the first time, because responding later means you have to waste time finding and rereading that email… or even worse, the time wasted reminding yourself over and over to get to that message.”

(It should be noted: Shapiro responded quickly to our request for productivity tips. He’s not lying.)

Chuck Your To-Do Lists

“I’m following the advice I give my own clients. I’m no longer creating to-do-lists, which seem to go on forever,” says Roberta Matuson, president of Matuson Consulting. “Anything is worth doing, it goes on my calendar.”

Restrict Your Social Media Diet

Ekaterina Walter is a global social innovation strategist at Intel, so if anyone has an excuse to glut on social media, it’s her. But even social media pros have to set parameters to avoid being sucked in.