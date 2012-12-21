The Best Gift Managers Can Give Their People This Season

We have found that leaders are most effective when they are interested more in the growth, development, and success of their people than in their own achievement. The good news–and the ironic twist–is that others-oriented leaders tend to be more successful themselves.

We recently attended a funeral of a man who died at the young age of 49. He was very wealthy and had accumulated great assets. Some might assume that he would have had to have been selfish and greedy to have amassed so much at such a young age. But as people talked about him and what he meant in their lives, it became evident that what made him so successful was that he had high standards both for himself and for the people around him. He surrounded himself with high-potential people and then spent his life helping them to see in themselves the good qualities he saw in them. His greatest gift to them was a larger perspective about what they could be instead of their own smaller, self-limiting view.

In his book Where Men Win Glory, author Jon Krakauer describes the life of Pat Tillman. Despite a promising career in the NFL, Tillman chose to believe in himself, to believe in others, and finally to engage in personal sacrifice above safer choices. Ultimately, he gave his life in service to his country.

Both of these men chose to lead at a higher level.

People will say, “Yes, but as a leader if you don’t watch out for yourself, you’re not going to get yours and you’ll be seen as gullible.” There are all kinds of temptations to give up the higher path and not care as much about others as you do about yourself. But as soon as your people sense that you are “in it for yourself,” they shrink back. Now you have a bunch of defensive people who are also thinking about themselves. That’s when organizations really begin to suffer.

We recently completed some research into the connection between self-oriented leaders and their employees as well as that between others-oriented leaders and their employees. Our goal was to find out how each of these leadership orientations impacted not only employees’ sense of connectedness with their leaders but also their subsequent intentions to perform at a high level, stay with the organization, and be a good organizational citizen. The results were compelling, with strong correlations between the factors. People who saw their leader as being others-oriented felt a closer connection and had more positive intentions to perform at a high level in all areas than people who perceived their leader as being self-oriented.