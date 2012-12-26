The Most-Read Leadership Stories Of 2012

Mom always said breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and apparently that’s how Fast Company readers feel about their first hour at work–it’s a make or break time not only for the day, but maybe for their careers.

In the most popular Co.Lead article of 2012, writer Kevin Purdy turned to time-management gurus and startup legends like Brian Tracy, Brian Karp, Julie Morgenstern, and Craig Newmark for advice on how they knock it out of the park day after day after day–and why what they choose to do (or not do) first matters as much as it does.

Laura Vanderkam, author of What The Most Successful People Do Before Breakfast, examined a similar theme in her eponymous article, which broke down her surefire, can’t-lose, 5-step process for getting the most out of your morning (hint: it starts the night before).

Don’t worry, though, night owls–we haven’t forgotten you. In our fifth most-read post of 2012, Lydia Dishman talks to some famously successful night owls who do their best work after everyone else is in bed, and their strategies for being productive post-sunset.

