Celebs And Photographers Say They’re Leaving Instagram

Instagram’s decision to alter its terms and conditions has angered its users. The new details seemed to suggest the service would sell photos without permission or notification or payment . Instagram explained some of the dense details of the new terms in a post published late this afternoon, which included a clarification that user photos wouldn’t fact be for sale.

I WILL BE QUITTING INSTAGRAM TODAY. WHAT A BUMMER. YOU SHOULD ALL READ THEIR NEW RULES.

Hey Instagram, these aren’t the terms and conditions we were looking for. #BoycottInstagram

But that could be too late. Mia Farrow, Kate Walsh, Pink, and a host of other celebs have decided to quit Instagram in response to the new terms and conditions, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Sorry I gotta delete you, Instagram. I liked your filters.”Instagram Says It Now Has the Right to Sell Your Photos”m.cnet.com/news/instagram… — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) December 18, 2012

So i hear IG will start selling photos that posted for their own profit. Is this correct? If so then me and everyone i know will be OUT!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2012

Hacker group Anonymous via one of its many Twitter accounts is encouraging a boycott of Instagram, showing its follower ways they can quit, Mashable reports.

Over at Time professional photographers described how the new terms would alter their use of the service.

Peter van Agtmael, a photographer with Magnum, wrote: