Celebs And Photographers Say They’re Leaving Instagram

Instagram’s decision to alter its terms and conditions has angered its users. The new details seemed to suggest the service would sell photos without permission or notification or payment. Instagram explained some of the dense details of the new terms in a post published late this afternoon, which included a clarification that user photos wouldn’t fact be for sale.
But that could be too late. Mia Farrow, Kate Walsh, Pink, and a host of other celebs have decided to quit Instagram in response to the new terms and conditions, the Wall Street Journal reports.
No more Instagram
— Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) December 18, 2012
Hey Instagram, these aren’t the terms and conditions we were looking for. #BoycottInstagram
— Darth Vader (@DepressedDarth) December 18, 2012
Trust me, deleting your Instagram account is satisfying#itsthelittlethings
— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 18, 2012
I WILL BE QUITTING INSTAGRAM TODAY. WHAT A BUMMER. YOU SHOULD ALL READ THEIR NEW RULES.
— P!nk (@Pink) December 18, 2012
Sorry I gotta delete you, Instagram. I liked your filters.”Instagram Says It Now Has the Right to Sell Your Photos”m.cnet.com/news/instagram…
— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) December 18, 2012
So i hear IG will start selling photos that posted for their own profit. Is this correct? If so then me and everyone i know will be OUT!!
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 18, 2012
Hacker group Anonymous via one of its many Twitter accounts is encouraging a boycott of Instagram, showing its follower ways they can quit, Mashable reports.
#BoycottInstagram | Very useful guide! How to download your #instagram photos & delete your account. | bit.ly/WjCAq2
— Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) December 18, 2012
Over at Time professional photographers described how the new terms would alter their use of the service.
Peter van Agtmael, a photographer with Magnum, wrote:
“I will leave Instagram if they don’t change the terms. Beneath the chipper and misleading surface patter on the [service’s] intro page, the terms are deeply exploitative.”
“What they have done is signaled the end and failure of what could have been a revolutionary social media platform for visual communication,” photographer Benjamin Lowy wrote. “Now, I must take a step back and reassess my place on Instagram.”
[Image: Flickr usermarfis75]