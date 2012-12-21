13 Bold Marketing Moves To Try In 2013

Forget Michael Porter, Seth Godin, and Guy Kawasaki–if you’re in search of fresh marketing guidance for 2013, then perhaps you should consider a new source. Someone who can help you rectify the dichotomy of abundant data and scant insights and the paradox of ever-expanding media options with the purely finite nature of time. Someone like…Mick Jagger.

Way back in 1968, Sir Michael Philip “Mick” Jagger, along with co-writer Keith Richards, distilled the frustrating complexity of marketing to these prophetic words: “You can’t always get want you want, but if you try sometimes, you get what you need.” And though you may never be able to move like Jagger, you can certainly adopt a few of these bold marketing moves, and perhaps, get what you need in 2013.

1. Can’t Get No Satisfaction From Facebook

This bold move starts with the recognition that Facebook was not a brand’s best friend in 2012, when changes to its EdgeRank algorithm dramatically reduced the reach of brand posts. The effect was so discouraging that Peter Stringer, senior director, Interactive Marketing for the Boston Celtics, publicly expressed his frustration at the recent SMWF conference and encouraged fellow marketers to de-emphasize Facebook as a mass marketing channel and nurture alternatives.

2. Get Off of My Cloud and Onto Google+

Sensing a disturbance in the force that is Facebook, Google+ just might be rising to the occasion with Hangouts on Air, and its more recently announced Communities. Throw in Google Authorship, which links your articles back to your Google+ profile, and Google is all but guaranteeing that Google+ will improve your natural search performance. Bold brands will experiment with newsworthy press conferences via Hangouts or be the first in their category to cavort with customers on G+ Communities.

3. Gimme Shelter in Your Community

Long before Facebook and LinkedIn offered groups, brands like SAP had the foresight to build and nurture their own communities. In 2013, bold brands will reconsider renting from others, and instead, build their own. Explains Stephanie Anderson, SVP of marketing at Time Warner Cable Business Class, “Businesses especially rely on communities and external resources to help drive their decisions, particularly in the communications/technology world.”

4. Emotional Rescue From Marketer Messaging

Despite all the hype, social media as a marketing channel has been a one-hit wonder for most brands. Bold marketers need to stop using social as just another place to push messaging out and start thinking of social, first and foremost, as a customer service opportunity. Advises Kip Wetzel, executive director of social media strategy at Comcast, “Have conversations with customers and do more by harnessing social feedback.”

5. Waiting on a Friend to Be Truly Mobile

For years, pundits like me have been advising brands to have mobile-friendly websites. In 2013, bold marketers will take this much further, putting mobile at the center of their customer retention efforts. Branded content–from emails to white papers to videos to configurators to infographics–should all be optimized for consumption on a mobile device, as there’s nearly a 50/50 chance that that’s just where they’ll be consumed.