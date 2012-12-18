U.S. Government Launches Massive Surveillance Database

The U.S. government has quietly launched a massive master database on American citizens, most of whom have no criminal records. According to the Wall Street Journal‘s Julia Angwin, a little-known government organization called the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) has begun to examine the government files of U.S. citizens for possible wrongdoing. Angwin claims the NCTC is searching disparate government databases for proof of possible criminal behavior by ordinary citizens, even if they are not suspected in any crimes. Despite the NCTC’s name, the organization is searching for proof of ordinary crimes, as well as terrorism.