The Darwinian Dynamics At Play In Your Business

Look at it this way: Each participant in any business firm–founder, owner, manager, employee–brings a lot of ancestral baggage to the workplace every day. Call it their inherited basic Darwin agenda: an innate urge or impulse to acquire the necessary means of livelihood (food), to support a family (a mate for reproduction), and to have shelter (a secure life niche). The firm’s founder, by establishing a successful enterprise, gains a continuing source of income and accumulating wealth. Other owners (shareholders) gain quarterly dividends and share-price increases. Managers who direct the firm’s day-to-day affairs receive handsome salaries and bonuses. Employees, especially if unionized, secure acceptable wage levels and associated benefits plus job-protective work rules. Any business firm’s population is a mixture, a blend, a roiling stewpot of competing Darwin agendas. Some are more successful than others, thereby partitioning the firm’s population into a hierarchy of achievement, acceptance, satisfaction, disappointment, resentment, and bitter rejection. Over the years, several ecosystem forests have been felled by the publishers of scholarly research to publish accounts of the internal dynamics of corporate workplaces, a scholarly field otherwise known as organizational behavior. Few of these accounts openly acknowledge–many are not even aware of–the Darwinian dynamics ever-present in the workplace.

Beyond the individual, personal Darwin agendas is the incessant competitive workplace pressure exerted by all parties: the founder competes with other founders for market success; the shareholder-owners keep a close market watch on the shares of competing firms; the managers compete with their counterparts inside and outside the firm to fight their way up the ladder of executive succession, reaching the top if possible; employees compete in schools and training institutes for admission, grades, skills, and job placements, then once hired, to surpass their workmates for higher wages, plum jobs, and further advancement. The preparation of candidates for future managerial ranks–the well-known MBA degree programs offered by business schools–is a prime example of Darwin-like competitive dynamics. Students compete for entry (and then for grades), schools compete for prestigious national and global ranking, corporate recruiters compete for the best graduates from the best schools, and the newly hired MBAs bring their competitively honed attitudes and skills into the Darwinian dynamo of their new employer (who may soon thin out the ranks of the new hires who prove inept or unable to handle the competitive stresses demanded by their competitive supervisors).

If all of this sounds a bit like natural selection at work, don’t be too surprised. The competitive “winners” are those most adaptable to their organizational environment–not necessarily the smartest, the cleverest, the most far-sighted, the wisest, the most experienced, or the most cooperative–but only the ones who learn to play the organizational game in adaptive ways. Survival is the nature of the workplace game.

Does Darwin apply not just to business practitioners, but to the business firm itself, to the corporation as a whole?

From all outward signs, business firms do indeed appear to act in Darwinian ways. They compete with each other in open markets, striving to out-perform their rivals, preferably driving them out of business altogether. They seek high ranking as a sign of survival and adaptation, measured by assets held, income earned, market share, and global reach. They are often directed by a CEO made in the image of a Darwinian alpha male, dominant over all others in the company, and who “personifies” the corporation’s essence (think former General Electric Company CEO Jack Welch or, more recently, Bill Gates or Warren Buffett). New species of corporations appear from time to time (and slowly) as offshoots of earlier species or sometimes as radical departures (Facebook) from the older species (a process known to biologists as “punctuated equilibrium” or rapid evolutionary change). Leading corporations have learned the basic Darwin lessons of adapting to global, culturally diverse environments. Natural selection seems to have weeded out the weaker, slower, poorly managed competitors. The “fittest” firms seem to be the winners of the Darwinian marketplace wars.

Well, maybe–but not really. To qualify for Darwin standing, you have to be a biological orgaism: bacterium, fungus, plant, animal, human.