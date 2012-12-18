The Most Popular Podcasts Of 2012

But you have not yet heard the year as told through its most popular podcasts. Until now.

Stitcher Radio has created a station and interactive infographic that recap the year 2012 in audio clips. The podcast streaming app, which has about 6 million registered listeners, selected news stories from each month based on unique episode listens for the month, social media clicks, and popular Front Page posts. Here’s what made the cut:

January – Apple Controversy, Costa Concordia, Gabby Gifford

February – Whitney Houston Dies, Martin Luther King, Patriots

March – Kony 2012, Hunger Games, Trayvon Martin

April- Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, Instagram, Columbia Scandal

May – Facebook IPO, Gay Marriage, Adam Yauch

June – The London Whale, Sandusky, Obamacare

July – London 2012 Olympics, Higgs Boson, Sloths, Dark Knight

August – Mars Curiosity Rover, Neil Armstrong, Honey Boo Boo

September – Endeavor’s Final Tour, iPhone 5, Petraeus, Chick-fil-A

October – Sound Barrier Jump, Lance Armstrong, LucasFilm

November – Sandy, Obama Wins Election

December – Gangnam Style, The Apocalypse, Marriage Equality

Listening to the entire 2012 station, which feels a bit like opening a time capsule of sound, takes about 40 minutes.