Londoners Might Be Able To Use Twitter Like A 911 Service During Emergencies

The London Fire Brigade is considering using Twitter as a conduit for emergency calls. The move follows a large fire at the beginning of the year in West London, when a huge industrial site caught alight. Firefighters used social media to monitor the blaze and believe that, without it, the blaze would have taken longer to get under control.
“With over a billion people now using Facebook and half a billion using Twitter, it’s quite clear that social media is here to stay,” said Rita Dexter, deputy commissioner of the LFB.
Just ask the U.S. emergency services, who used social media during the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Sandy.
[Image via Flickr user spratmackrel]