Apple Fails In Its Attempt To Have Samsung Phones Banned From Sale

By Addy Dugdale1 minute Read

Will the legal to-ing and fro-ing between Apple and Samsung ever stop?

Cupertino (the cooler firm) has just lost its latest battle, this time to prevent any of Samsung’s smartphones from being sold in the U.S. According to District Judge Lucy Koh, “The phones at issue in this case contain a broad range of features, only a small fraction of which are covered by Apple’s patents.”

