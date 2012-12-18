Psy Stars In YouTube’s Epic Rewind 2012 Video Along With A Host Of Other Smallest-Screen Stars

As, no doubt, a little thank-you for making Gangnam Style the tip-toppest most everything in 2012, Psy has been doing a bit of work in YouTube ‘s new studios in Los Angeles. Along with a whole host of YouTube’s best-known stars, including Alphacat, Smosh , Shit Girls Say , Felicia Day and iJustine , the K-Pop star appeared in Rewind 2012 , a video compilation of the top-trending videos, a mash-up of Gangnam Style and Call Me Maybe, but with said YouTubers making it their own.

Gangnam Style overtook Bieber’s Baby last month to become the most-watched video on the site and is now cruising towards a billion views. Other YouTube hits include Carly-Rae Jepsen’s Call Me Maybe, Obama and Romney’s Rap Battle, and those Walk Off The Earth dudes’ version of Somebody That I Used To Know–which figured big in Shazam‘s Top Searches for 2012. Felix Baumgartner also featured in the video–at least, I think it’s the man who fell to earth.

If that wasn’t enough, YouTube also launched YouTube Capture earlier today, an iOS app which allows iPhone and iPod Touch users to shoot and share their videos more easily. It’s telling that Google has readied the app, which corrects camera shake, color correction, and allows users to add free YouTube music, for the App store first. When you discover, however, that its iOS6 Google Map app was downloaded 10 million times in the first two days of availability, you can see why they’re taking it to Apple before anything else. An Android version will be available soon.