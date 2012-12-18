Why You Really Do Want Your Tweet Archive

UPDATE: On Wednesday, Twitter announced it would roll out the archive feature to all users.

When third-party companies, licensed by Twitter to resyndicate its data, began selling access to historical tweets earlier this year, privacy advocates were quick to point out an inconsistency in the platform’s policies.

Data analytics companies such as DataSift and Gnip were making money from past tweet data, but individual Twitter users still couldn’t easily access the full log of tweets they had created. “By locking users out of their own data, Twitter has managed a rare feat: making Facebook look good,” wrote The Globe and Mail.

But if Twitter moves forward with a personal archive option it began testing this week (as promised), it can end this incongruity. The company already grants users rights to all of their tweets in its terms of service. With the new feature, it will finally grant them…their tweets. Rather than making users fish tweets from the archive using an exact URL, they will be able to download a zip file that contains their Twitter history with a few clicks. The feature is similar to Facebook’s “Download Your Info” feature or Google’s “Takeout” products.

Giving users’ access to their archives provides a good comeback line for Twitter. But does the new feature provide any value to users? Here’s how it might.

Users can already search Twitter history through third-party apps such as Topsy. But, points out Cathy Marshall, a principal researcher in Microsoft’s Silicon Valley Lab who studies personal digital archiving, that doesn’t remove the risk of losing it. “What guarantee do you have that a small company has any stability itself? You’ve backed up your tweets to another service, and you don’t know what its general outlook is.”

Downloading tweets directly from Twitter, where they’ll be safe even if the Internet explodes, reduces the risk of losing content. It provides an easy way for even someone who doesn’t have a lot of computer skills to save what they’ve created.