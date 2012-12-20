Take It From One Who Tweets: CEOs Need Social Media

It’s your job to run your company, right? Well, social media will keep you from getting locked up in your ivory tower and get you grounded in your people and your market. As CEO of So So Def Recordings, I know what I’m talking about. A couple of years ago, I got rid of my own So So Def website and replaced it with my own social media site, Global 14, which has plenty of swag and passion thanks to 43,000 Lifers (as I call Global 14 members). Based on my experience on sites such as Global 14, Twitter, and Instagram, here’s how I think social media can help you be a better CEO.

Jermaine Dupri

1. Know Your Market

If you think you can succeed without having your ears to the ground, good luck. Global 14 is my own focus group. I know what’s going on in the marketplace–who is hot and who is not–thanks to the brutally honest feedback I get from the Lifers. When Nicki Minaj’s Roman Reloaded got a lukewarm reception in the first few days of its release, I was not surprised. The Lifers had already told me her new music wasn’t moving them based on what they’d heard before the general release.

Spending a few minutes in the trenches of social media is a great way to stay grounded in the needs of your customers. Twitter CEO Dick Costolo learns a lot about Twitter by responding to customers’ issues, and that’s exactly what I do on Global 14. If you have a problem with the site, tell me, and I will respond.

Don’t get rid of your customer service department. Just use social to talk to a customer. Is that so hard?

2. Know Your Own People

How well do you think you know your own company? Spend some time on social. I can guarantee you’ll learn something.

I have to say, in the early days of running Global 14, I did not really appreciate how much Lifers hustle and create their own ideas, but I learned after a while. Some of the most innovative and active Global 14 communities were launched not by me but by Global 14 members, such as the popular Global 14 Radio brand, which is a digital radio talk show launched by Global 14 members.