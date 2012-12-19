Harmony At Work Can Result In Mediocrity–So Shake Things Up

Probably one of the biggest mistakes leaders make at work is managing for harmony. When confronted with personnel conflicts, mistakes in judgment, differences of opinion or straight on failure, too often we try to manage the situation by bringing about agreement, order and “peacefulness.” At first glance that seems to be appropriate–even obvious. Who wouldn’t want some calmness instead of frustration and agreement instead of discord? But more often than not, what is really needed when managing workplace conflict is courage, not harmony.

Managerial Courage

In his defining book Managerial Courage, Harvey Hornstein, PhD. concluded in his research that seeking harmony in organizations, while worthy at times, often is a primary killer of innovation, initiative, and creativity:

“What often emerges under the pressure to get along, be nice and work and play well together is an uncontroversial package of rules about how to act and what to think, distinguished only by their blandness . . . Courageous initiatives frequently spark conflict, disrupting organizational harmony. Such conflict is one of the principal organizational benefits of managerial courage. When properly managed, conflict focuses choices, aids commitment, elevates thinking and sharpens issues. Productive conflict, by continually juxtaposing organizational options, can be an enormous aid to organizational growth and progress.”*

In short, leading with courage is about respecting and engaging the intelligent edge of conflict rather than permitting harmony to dull our creative thinking and blind our insight.

Ironically, avoiding conflict can produce a harmony of sorts, where we feel successful as long as we are not inconvenienced and everyone behaves themselves. Such harmony can lull us asleep as leaders where we become increasingly willing to ignore what needs our attention, avoid what needs to be said and discourage what needs encouraging. And the business results– mediocrity.

Respecting Conflict versus Tolerating Mediocrity

I once had a consulting assignment with a newly hired CEO of a mid-sized media business whose team of production, marketing, and editorial staff were constantly at odds about everything from book cover design to publicity strategy to production deadlines. Complaining had become the established method of communicating, emotional toxicity was commonplace and insisting that people “get along” was the leadership mantra. And not surprisingly, the CEO had inherited a product line that was more mediocre than distinctive.

But the CEO was smart enough to know that the tension among her staff was in fact healthy at its core, and that past management’s emphasis on harmony had dulled the team’s creative edge. So, rather than insisting that we all “get along” the new CEO demanded socially intelligent give and take; rather than “keeping the peace,” she led respectful, but at times heated, debates over marketing strategy; rather than making sure people were “happy,” she had staff openly wrangle over web and ad designs. Rather than settle for mediocre harmony, she had the courage to embrace conflict, make clear demands and, not surprisingly, some toxic voices were invited to leave.