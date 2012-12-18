A Google Researcher Reveals 4 Crucial Things “Average Users” Should Know But Don’t

Anyone who builds things for the web, or touts a product that “everybody can use,” should think about Control-F. You know, that browser shortcut that finds text on a page? Ninety percent of people actually don’t know that, along with many other misconceptions about “average user” skills .

That most confounding Control+F finding comes from Dan Russell, who works on quantifying how people search and research things for Google. His actual title these days is Über Tech Lead, Search Quality & User Happiness, but his role is much the same: figuring out what people do and do not understand about search and, by extension, their computers.

I asked Russell to expand on other tech tools that have accelerated a bit faster than many people’s understanding. He offered up some interesting findings, and a great resource for working toward better understanding.

At least the next generation of web searchers has a leg up on finding the text they were actually looking for in a web page. According to an email exchange with Russell (lightly edited for format):

Among U.S. K-12 teacher (Control+F knowledge) is around 50%, with huge variations by school district and location. As you’d guess, tech-savvy schools (districts) do reasonably well. But most of the U.S. is not tech-savvy. I’ve seen many cases where the lack of the ability to find a text on the web page leads to all kinds of scholastic hilarity.

Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome: Their top-mounted tabs are how many web workers organize their day, their thinking, their connections to the world. But, Russell writes, tabs are often incidental additions: