Sales Of iPhone 5 Surpass 2 Million On Its Opening Weekend In China

Two million iPhone 5s were shifted in China this weekend. Two million in three days. That’s the figure coming out of Cupertino at least. The numbers represent a new record for Apple. As Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledged. “China is a very important market for us, and customers there cannot wait to get their hands on Apple products.” Although less than half the number of iPhone 5 devices shifted back in September during the smartphone’s opening weekend in the U.S., the new figures from Asia show the burgeoning influence of Apple in China, a country in which the smartphone market is dominated by Android.
The sales figures come as the National Intelligence Council released (.pdf file) its Global Trends Report, which expects China’s economy to surpass that of the U.S. sometime before 2030. According to the projections, Europe, Russia, and Japan are likely to continue declining, since the world economy will be linked to how well developing nations such as Indonesia, Turkey, Colombia, South Africa, and Nigeria are faring.