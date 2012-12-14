10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Digital Future, Young Entrepreneurs, And More

1. 5 Trends That Will Shape Digital Services In 2013
Co.Design
Design gurus forecast the 2013 digital trends.
2. 7 Young Entrepreneurs Changing The World With Their Businesses
Co.Exist
These entrepreneurs are innovating with the best of them to solve weighty issues.
3. StarCraft II Is The Greatest Learning Tool That Isn’t Being Taught In Any School
Fast Company
Researchers are studying StarCraft II’s effect on strategic thinking and problem solving.
4. A Design Firm Rethinks The Entire Gym Experience
Co.Design
Designers take a crack at solving the gym problem. Why aren’t designers more involved everywhere?
5. Fascinating Infographics And Gorgeous Photos Document Our Deadly Chemical Industry
Co.Exist
Check out some eerie photos of landscapes affected by the chemical industry.
6. 20 Tech Trends That Will Define 2013, Selected By Frog
Co.Design
Frog tries their hand at predicting 2013–smarter devices lurking.
7. How Google’s Designers Are Quietly Overhauling Search
Co.Design
The designers have been let loose at Google–expect great things.
8. How To Hire Someone You Won’t Regret In A Month
Fast Company
Hoping to hire the best employees? Don’t trust your gut.
9. 4 Fantastic, Free Things Google Drive Will Now Do For You
Fast Company
Kevin Purdy extols the virtues of Google Drive.
10. Will “The Hobbit” Start A 48 FPS Movie Revolution?
Co.Create
Whether or not you love “The Hobbit” in 48 FPS, it’s clear that the format has tremendous potential, and top movie producers are intrigued.
