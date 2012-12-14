10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week: Digital Future, Young Entrepreneurs, And More



1. 5 Trends That Will Shape Digital Services In 2013

Co.Design

Design gurus forecast the 2013 digital trends.

advertisement



2. 7 Young Entrepreneurs Changing The World With Their Businesses

Co.Exist

These entrepreneurs are innovating with the best of them to solve weighty issues.

3. StarCraft II Is The Greatest Learning Tool That Isn’t Being Taught In Any School

Fast Company

Researchers are studying StarCraft II’s effect on strategic thinking and problem solving.



4. A Design Firm Rethinks The Entire Gym Experience

Co.Design

Designers take a crack at solving the gym problem. Why aren’t designers more involved everywhere?

5. Fascinating Infographics And Gorgeous Photos Document Our Deadly Chemical Industry

Co.Exist

Check out some eerie photos of landscapes affected by the chemical industry.



10. Will “The Hobbit” Start A 48 FPS Movie Revolution?

Co.Create

Whether or not you love “The Hobbit” in 48 FPS, it’s clear that the format has tremendous potential, and top movie producers are intrigued. Catch up on other stories and never miss a beat by signing up for Fast Company daily and weekly newsletters.