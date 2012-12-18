5 Inspirational Mantras For Everyday

We tend to hear about people when they are successful, but not when they are struggling. This creates a distorted perception that people succeed overnight.

Out of the night that covers me, Black as the pit from pole to pole, I thank whatever gods may be, For my unconquerable soul. I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul.–William Ernest Henley, Invictus

Behind every “overnight success” is a story of a person or a team toiling away for years, with very few people except themselves and perhaps a few friends and partners supporting them.

Consider the following two stories:

Overnight delivery, a not-so-overnight concept: On March 12th, 1973, the founder of FedEx, Fred Smith, secured just seven packages for the first night’s run. He sent his salesmen back into the field, more than doubled his network to 25 cities, and re-launched the service a month later–this time handling a grand total of 186 packages. Smith was so desperate for cash that he flew to Las Vegas to play the blackjack tables. He wired the $27,000 he won back to FedEx. Needless to say, Smith’s persistence paid off.

Angry Birds rises from the ashes: At the beginning of 2009, the creator of mega successful video game Angry Birds, Rovio (located in in Espoo, a 20-minute drive west of Helsinki) was close to bankruptcy. Angry Birds was Rovio’s 52nd game. The ‘overnight success’ of Angry Birds took just…eight years. And the founders of Rovio had been thinking about video games for long before that.

So what are the personal mantras, the beliefs that inspire us to move forward against all odds?

Inspiration can come from anywhere and anyone. Mine often comes from books and movies–books and movies that combine life stories with a spiritual journey.