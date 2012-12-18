How Credit-Card Companies Can Innovate Their Way From Naughty To Nice

Few industries are more committed to taking advantage of people who don’t act in their own interest than credit cards. Think about it: If you are a marginally sophisticated consumer who can never resist spending, borrow against the card, roll your balance from month to month, and often incur late fees, then your credit card company considers you a most valuable customer.

In fact, if you dutifully pay your credit card bill in full every month, never incurring a late fee or an interest charge, the official credit card industry term for you is “deadbeat.”

In our book Extreme Trust: Honesty As a Competitive Advantage, Martha Rogers and I argue that interactive technologies will inevitably lead consumers to demand a higher standard of trustworthiness from companies. Increasingly, you will come to expect the companies you do business with to protect your interests proactively–that is, to prevent you from making mistakes, or buying more than you need of something, or incurring fees by accident, or overlooking anything else that might be in your interest.

For example, when you order a book from Amazon or a song from iTunes that you already bought from them, before they sell it to you again they’ll remind you that you already bought it once. This is an example of proactive trustworthiness, or what Martha and I call “trustability,” and it is almost the exact opposite of the business model that almost all credit card companies operate on today.

So how would a genuinely trustable credit card company function? It would encourage you to be a “deadbeat.” Rather than taking advantage of your weakness for instant gratification, it would offer services and tools to help you conquer it. A genuinely trustable credit card would:

Encourage you to use the card judiciously. Don’t spend the money unless you have a plan for paying it off (the way utility companies encourage you to turn off the lights when you leave a room);

Provide incentives for paying down your balance (reduce your balance to less than $1,000, and we’ll lower your interest rate from 16% to 12%);

Let you set a monthly spending budget for the card, and then text or email you at regular intervals with updates (it’s 15 days into the billing cycle and you’ve spent 80% of your monthly budget); and

Alert you by text or email two days in advance of a bill being due, to help you avoid incurring a late fee.

A truly enterprising credit card, with a sincere interest in helping customers help themselves, might even set up a program allowing you to save while you spend. Sign up for this service, and for every $100 you spend on the credit card we’ll bill you $105, and we’ll put $5 aside in a savings account with your name on it. (I don’t know about you, but my family would find this to be a highly attractive way to accumulate the savings we never seem to put aside on our own!)

As far as I know, there are no genuinely trustable credit cards like this in operation today. But there will be, you can count on it. Every time you encounter trustable behavior from Amazon, or USAA, or Apple, or Zappos, or Ally Bank, your own expectations go up for the next company you deal with. So it might take a few more years, but you can definitely count on the fact that sooner or later this kind of credit card will be offered by credit unions, forward thinking banks, and perhaps customer-oriented retailers as well. Over time, trustability will become the new standard, and we’ll all be encouraged to be deadbeats.