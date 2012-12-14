Apple Looks Back At The Best Of iTunes, 2012

Apple has joined other big names and released its retrospective on 2012. iPhone app of the year was the Action Movie FX from Bad Robot Interactive and game of the year was fabulously retro Rayman Jungle Run. Highly praised sketching app Paper was the iPad app of the year, and Angry Birds Space topped the charts in the paid app category for both iPad and iPhone. In a big score for Microsoft, Skype was the most downloaded free app.

In music, the best artist was Frank Ocean and the top selling album was Adele’s 21. Given its runaway success status, it’s no surprise that The Hunger Games was the best-selling movie and audiobook. Fifty Shades of Grey was the top book in paid fiction, and the episode “Seed” was the top TV show from season three of The Walking Dead.

Given how much of the world’s apps, music, and video content is accessed through iTunes (and it’s likely to remain core to Apple’s smart devices experience), do you see lists like this becoming more important than the traditional “charts” in 2013?