Without Human Insight, Big Data Is Just A Bunch Of Numbers

A recent USA TODAY piece by Chuck Raasch about Rick Smolan’s new book, The Human Face of Big Data , looks at how humanity is impacted by the unparalleled ways we can now collect, analyze, and use data. Perhaps what struck me most was a phrase used by both the article title and Smolan, likening “big data” to a “planetary” or “global” nervous system. Jonathan Harris uses a similar phrase in the article about the Internet in general.)

Without a doubt, more things can be quantified than ever before. The myriad ways that benefits society is only hinted at in Raasch’s article, and I’m sure the same can be said for Smolan’s book. With the wealth of data we can now collect and analyze in increasingly sophisticated ways, we have only scratched the surface as to the vast number of advances we might find.

However, in any era with rapid technological change, it’s easy to start slipping into what has been termed “technological determinism,” to start speaking of the technology as if it drives culture and humanity, rather than thinking of technology as a tool.

“Big data as our global nervous system” presumes everything can be quantified, that culture can be culled down to quantitative data. It supposes the world is infinitely knowable. It posits that context and particularity is only so useful inasmuch as it can be captured by machines. And that’s where the tail starts to wag the dog, to use a cliche.

Big data can’t tell Lexus that my customer survey results were skewed by the fact that the person who sold me my car laid a guilt trip on me to fill out all “excellent” reviews on his survey, lest his pay get docked. Big data can’t tell Target that it might be causing significant strife for a teenage-mom-to-be by giving prenatal coupons to her family. Big data couldn’t tell one major company I worked with that their heralded and highly successful social media presence for job seekers was actually primarily a place people came to only when they’d narrowed their search down to the final few contenders, and that they weren’t connecting with the audiences they sought to reach earlier in the job-hunting process.

Before we’ve completely decided what this new world looks like and what big data is, let’s think long and hard about the things that can’t–and won’t ever be–quantifiable…or, to put it in better terms, what gets “boiled out” when you quantify human communication–the context and humanity that a spreadsheet can’t capture. As I wrote last February, perhaps the answer is that our organizations must become “cyborgs”: combining what can be gathered technologically with the humanity that can help us balance and make sense of what the quantitative can tell us, lest we be lose our humanity and just become robots.

I’m of the staunch belief that unparalleled development of both data and qualitative insight, in combination, can further help transform human understanding, technological advancement, and everyday life. New access to quantitative data gives us unparalleled access to information at a scale we’ve never had before. We can discover patterns in quantitative data we didn’t know existed.