Over in Redmond this week, Steve Ballmer is playing Santa (actually…) and giving full-time Microsofties their very own Surface tablets . Gratis. According to ZDNet, the gesture really boosted morale .

This begs the question: Given all the recent stumbles at Microsoft rival Apple, perhaps Tim Cook should shove free iPads into his people’s stockings? (Wonder how he looks in red and a white, bushy beard.) Do you think this would help with Apple morale? Does Apple morale even need fixing?