U.S., U.K., And Canada Refuse To Sign U.N. Internet Treaty In Dubai

Poor ITU. The UN’s International Telecommunications Union had promised that it would get consensus in its 10-day conference in Dubai, where delegates from over 150 countries were attempting to draw up new regulations for the Internet. Last night, the U.S., U.K., and Canada refused to sign a treaty allowing all states to have equal governance of the web. Kenya, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, and New Zealand also said that they would not be able to sign the treaty.
The proposal is a watered-down version of the original one proposed by Russia, which later backed down from the idea. The latest version, proposed by the ITU, wanted “to play an active and constructive role in the development of broadband and the multi-stakeholder model of the Internet.” A bloc of African countries later proposed that the regulations “recognize the right of access of member states to international telecommunication services.” A rose by any other name, eh?
[Image by Flickr user woodleywonderworks]