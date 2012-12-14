Bushwick Gang Members Caught After They Overshared On Facebook

A gang’s two-year reign of terror in Brooklyn has ended thanks to some nifty Facebook work by the NYPD. Members of the TBO gang (established 2003) had been facebragging their exploits–a little bit of murder here, a little bit of assault there, a soupcon of robbery and a dash of attempted murder–on the social network. This is the second time in a month that New York’s Finest has used Facebook to its advantage, after photos on the site of a police officer giving a homeless man a pair of boots went viral.