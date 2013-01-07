How To Make Your Employees Happier

A positive emotional tenor in real-life workplaces can, it seems, have real, quantifiable consequences. Sigal Barsade, a Wharton School of Business expert on workplace emotions, says her research has found that on an individual level, positive moods prompt “more flexible decision-making and wider search behavior and greater analytic precision,” and suggests that on an organizational level, positive work cultures are “more willing to engage in risky ventures, more accepting of minority opinions and more willing to use decentralized control.”

Authentically upbeat moods can stimulate creativity, and creativity effectively harnessed can in turn sustain those good moods. And some places are simply better than others when it comes to setting the stage for happiness at work.

Because happiness, like laughter, has a distinctly viral aspect, it stands to reason that it can be cultivated by organizations. In 2008, Nicholas Christakis, a physician and sociologist at Harvard, and James Fowler, a political scientist at the University of California San Diego, published a fascinating study in the British Medical Journal showing that “social networks have clusters of happy and unhappy people within them that reach out to three degrees of separation…A person’s happiness is related to the happiness of their friends, and their friends’ friends, and their friends’ friends’ friends–that is, to people well beyond their social horizon.” In other words, as Christakis and Fowler put it, “happiness is not merely a function of personal experience, but also is a property of groups.” And thus “good behaviors,” as a New York Times Magazine article about the study put it, “like quitting smoking or staying slender or being happy, pass from friend to friend almost as if they were a contagious virus…and the same is true of bad behaviors–clusters of friends appeared to ‘infect’ each other with obesity, unhappiness and smoking.”

Barsade also has data suggesting that an emotional affinity among members of management teams is highly important–regardless of gender and regardless of how emotionally “intelligent” or “unintelligent” a company’s managers happen to be. In a study she conducted in 2000 of 239 top managers at sixty-two U.S. companies, she discovered that “financial performance is greater if the management team has similar personalities.” Workplaces are confined social-network petri dishes. Presumably attitudes and behaviors–for better as well as worse–can be contagiously modeled at least as powerfully at work as through Facebook, MySpace, and Twitter. And if, like the 46 percent of our Emotional Incidents in the Workplace respondents who had not experienced any moments of happiness at work during the past year, you find that you are in the market for a little bit more joy in your life, you might think about seeking out those colleagues at work who seem to have more fun or radiate more contentment.

So how does one manage all this touchy-feely stuff? One doesn’t budget for happiness, or set quotas for flow experiences and comic moments. Here are a few approaches to consider.

Managing Creativity

Management of the creative process, according to Tom Harbeck–senior vice president for strategy and marketing at OTX, a consumer research firm–“is not about laying down absolute laws. It’s not a science, but more about how you get there. What you learn and discover during the process is incredibly important to coming up with the solution. The whole be-here-now mindfulness approach is central to nurturing creativity. But that’s hard to quantify and justify to others who are waiting for the new look or the great tagline or whatever the brief promised.” It turns out that taking time along the journey to let the work unfold is essential to making sure you not only arrive at the destination but also arrive at the destination with quality work.

“It’s a lot easier to react to something than to create it,” says Tom. And this is where a lot of emotional tension–where the perception of work is so subjective and almost impossible to quantify–arises in the workplace. “Almost without fail there’s any number of people who will say, ‘I could have done that,’ or say, as if annoyed, ‘Why’d you make it green?’ And they’ve totally dismissed the process that went into creating a marketing campaign, an ad, or a logo.” Tom has three rules that facilitate discussion of creative work, and they calm what is often a tense process.