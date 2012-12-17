What Will You Do Before The World Ends?

According to the ancient Mayan calendar, the world will cease to exist on December 21, 2012. If correct, that means you have just a few days to take out your bucket list and start marking things off. Fast.

Seriously, if you knew the world was ending, what would you do? Here are a few suggestions to get you off the couch, away from that computer, and moving:

Try something that scares you. Kiss your significant other like you did the first time. Get in touch with an old friend. Give someone a gift for no reason. Spend an hour with someone important to you and give them your undivided attention. No phones, no electronics.

On December 22, 2012, when you are still here, continue to do these five things every day until Armageddon does occur. You will have the best life ever. Until the end.

“Everything will be okay in the end. If it is not okay, it is not the end.”–author unknown

–Dayna Steele is the creator of YourDailySuccessTip.com and the author of the 101 Ways to Rock Your World book series. Follow her on Twitter @daynasteele.

[Image: Flickr user April J. Gazmen]