The New York Times Is Getting Into e-Books With Byliner And Vook Partnerships

By Christina Chaey1 minute Read

The New York Times is getting into the e-books business through partnerships with digital publishers Byliner and Vook.

The Times will publish up to 12 original e-singles through Byliner on a variety of topics including culture, sports, business, science, and health.

The first Byliner title, “Snow Fall: The Avalanche At Tunnel Creek,” will cost $2.99 and is an expansion of author John Branch’s upcoming Dec. 17 article for the Times .

Through the Vook partnership, the Times will also start publishing a curated selection of articles collectively referred to as “TimesFiles.”

