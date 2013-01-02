How To Outsource Your Most Dreaded Tasks

In our work and in our lives, we all have low-value tasks that sap our productivity and keep us from more worthwhile activity. But how do you identify these–and how do you outsource them in order to focus on the things that matter?

A good first step is to know the value of your time. This is easy if you charge by the hour, but you can get an idea of your “rate” by dividing your monthly hours by your monthly salary. So, if, for instance, you’re worth $250 an hour, it makes very little sense for you (or your company) not to pay a PA who might cost $25 an hour to deal with things like email and post.

You may also elect to outsource or delegate higher-value tasks that you aren’t very good at (an obvious example is that many people use accountants do to their taxes). And you should look at using support to break the back of hassle-filled administrative takes–such as transferring addresses or phone numbers–that you endlessly put off because of their size.

The same rigor can be applied to your home life. If your Sunday evenings would be better spent either relaxing or preparing for the week ahead, what are you doing cutting the lawn, especially if you hate it? In fact, because tasks we dislike tend to loom large in our consciousness and sap our energy, it is often worth outsourcing these, even if it doesn’t make much financial sense. Jim Maxmin, author of The Support Economy suggests, “Keep a diary and look for things you don’t enjoy. One person’s hassle is another’s necessity.”

There’s another factor at work here too–and this that as you earn more, not only does your time become more valuable, but you’ll probably work far in excess of a 40-hour week. Thus, for someone on $500,000 a year, an hour saved may be worth far more than the notional $163 per hour that their time is “worth.” Mr. Maxmin notes that many high achievers only have a couple of discretionary hours per week. What’s more, from virtual PAs to concierge services to LearJet share schemes, the support that allows you to save hours here and there has become both easier to get–and easier to buy fractionally. That is, you can buy two hours a week of a virtual PA, rather than employ a whole PA as you might have done 20 years ago.

If you are going to get others to do things for you, you should show them how to do them properly though do it well once and you’ll never need to do it again. You should pass tasks on at the right time too. “Rather than getting halfway though solving something yourself, write a brief and give it to an expert–don’t delegate too late,” says Alex Cheatle, cofounder of Ten Group, a concierge service. He also counsels finding the right people for the job and giving them the right tools.

You need to let go effectively too. Some struggle with letting other people take over. “You have a group of dodgy delegators who I call the ‘no-one-does-it-as-well-as-I-can’ brigade,” says executive coach Geraldine Gallacher. “They find it really hard to let others take over.” But let go you must–and once you’ve outsourced once it gets easier and you create a virtuous circle.