Who Needs Y Combinator, Anyway? Not These Two Dropouts

The words “entrepreneur” and “dropout” are often associated; think Mark Zuckerberg, leaving Harvard for bigger things, or the young people goaded and funded by Peter Thiel. It’s easy to imagine a college student planning to drop out of school to join Y Combinator ; rarer, though, is the person who has gotten his startup into that famous accelerator, only to abandon it.

Yet that’s what Noah Ready-Campbell did. He and his business partner, Calvin Young, both ex-Googlers, joined the Y Combinator program in the summer of 2011. Within a week or two, they dropped out–becoming, so far as they’re aware, only the second team to ever do so.

Not long after withdrawing their micropayments company from Y Combinator, the team decided to further pivot into a completely different business, a secondhand clothing marketplace for women called Twice. We caught up with Ready-Campbell to learn a few lessons about pivoting and trusting your gut.

If The Shoe Doesn’t Fit, Ditch It



Ready-Campbell and Calvin didn’t bail on Y Combinator because of any real animosity for the program; it just wasn’t the right moment, nor was it the right fit. Their micropayments startup, alternately called Minno and BuySimple, had received a seed round before getting into Y Combinator, so they had already been on the fence about joining the accelerator to begin with. And right around the time of joining, they hit a wall with a major aspect of their business, finding it difficult to form a few key partnerships they needed to grow. “We felt like there was a lot of time pressure to get something up and running by Demo Day,” says Ready-Campbell, “and since we had already raised a seed round, we felt like there was a higher bar.” The confluence of the good luck of the seed round and the bad luck of the failed partnerships made things awkward: “We didn’t think there was time to both regroup and make more progress than what was expected from an average seed-stage Y Combinator company.”

There was something else that irked them a little about Y Combinator. Ready-Campbell and Young had left Google to be their own bosses; at YC, they began to feel like they were being foisted into a “cookie-cutter approach” of how to build a company. “Maybe Calvin and I are more stubborn than most people, but we didn’t love that aspect of the program either.”

Ready-Campbell says that Paul Graham–whom he calls “one of the smartest people I’ve met”–did briefly try to convince the team to stay in the program. “But I think he saw it wasn’t a good fit for us, and that was the end of it.”

Investors Invest In Teams, More Than Ideas



Soon after dropping out of YC, Ready-Campbell and Calvin decided to shutter their micropayments idea. At this point, they had reason to fear dropouts of another sort–dropouts among those who had invested in them. But the duo went back to their investors to pitch a new idea, a secondhand fashion marketplace called Twice.