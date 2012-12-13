Smule’s Secret Weapon For Sharable Video: Audio

The magic bullet in the battle to build services for sharable bits of video might be music.

So far, Viddy and Socialcam have focused on filters and letting users easily make sharable micro movies. Now Smule, the makers of the “I Am T-Pain” software and music-focused apps Ocarina, Songify, and Glee, are using sound in a kind of bid to become Instagram for video.

Smule’s new app, out now, is called Strum. And it’s built on the premise that building an app that lets users create and share original sound and video together should be as easy and pleasing as Instagram, the photo-sharing and filtering service that Facebook bought for $1 billion.

“Our goal is to make musical self-expression as ubiquitous as other forms of social media are today, and our belief is that music is a fundamental form of human expression,” Smule’s CPO Prerna Gupta tells Fast Company. “We’re in a time where technology can enable this for anyone, even people who don’t necessarily have training or don’t feel that they have the talent.”

Smule has learned a lot about user-generated music and filters–its apps have had over 78 million installs across the different products, and 950 million pieces of music have been created.

“All of our apps are audio products, and with two of the bigger apps Songify and Autorap we’ve been wanting to add video,” Gupta says. So engineers set out to stitch moving images into their audio apps, but they ended up with an altogether new product–Strum, which Gupta thinks “has the potential to be the biggest social video app on a mobile device.”

Already, however, it might face competition from another new social video app that uses music and filters–VJAM, co-founded by Grammy Award-winners Hans Zimmer and Pharrell Williams boasts an algorithm that matches up the emotion in select music (including one original Zimmer score) with the corresponding high points in your videos. (Read more about it here.)