Politician’s Wife Sally Bercow Set To Be Sued By Lord McAlpine Over Twitter Defamation

Lawyers for Lord McAlpine, the man wrongly accused of being a child abuser by the BBC, are set to sue one of the U.K.’s most prominent Tweeters. Sally Bercow, the wife of the Speaker of the House of Commons, has refused to apologize for a tweet which linked McAlpine to the botched investigative report and which forced the resignation of the BBC’s Director-General, George Entwistle, just 54 days into the job (his predecessor, Mark Thompson, has just started as CEO of the New York Times).