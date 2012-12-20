How One Clear Verb Can Take Your Presentations From Blah To Amazing

We can learn a lot from actors. Take a look at the work of two of my favorites, Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn. I suggest Susan Sarandon in The Client and Sean Penn in Milk. And I suggest Sarandon and Penn together in Dead Man Walking. All four are Oscar-nominated performances, deservedly so. Sarandon won for Dead Man, Penn for Milk. Frame by frame, their performances are sharp, crisp, luminous.

Penn and Sarandon are smart actors. They dig deep emotionally, but they never splatter the character’s emotions all over the screen. Instead of “playing the emotion,” they “play the objective.” This gives their performances focus and direction. That’s what I love when I watch their work: I see clear intent in action, right there on the screen. Simply marvelous.

Here’s one thing every actor learns at some point in acting class: You take a scene in a script and you break it into beats. A beat usually describes one clear line of action in the script, a through-line if you will. We know that a beat ends and a new beat begins when there is a major shift or change in the conversation. Within each beat the actor, of course, speaks the lines from the script. More importantly, though, the actor picks an objective for the beat. The objective is the actor’s secret little mantra, if you will. It is never stated out loud, but it is vivid in the actor’s mind. Actors know that the moment they find a clear objective for a beat, it gives everything they say a strong purpose. It charges the words with energy. It lifts the scene to a higher level of intensity. There are three golden rules that actors know about an objective:

1.The objective needs to be an action verb.

2.It needs to describe the impact I seek to have on another person.

3.It needs to be visceral for me.

Action verbs matter because they unleash forward-moving velocity. They propel us toward the other person. More important, however, is this: An objective needs to be “a turn-on” in the brain. Actors love to do synonym searches to find the objectives that really get their juices flowing. My objective in a scene might be to “excite you.” Fine–but what if, instead, it were to “agitate you,” to “incite you,” to “impassion you,” to “titillate you?” There is no such thing as a right or wrong objective, but there are not-so-good objectives. Good objectives stimulate my brain, strike my fancy, spark my imagination.

So–let’s take this very simple notion and apply it to our everyday relating.

Creating Intent in Formal Presentations

Not every moment in a professional relationship needs to produce Oscar-worthy fireworks. But I see it over and over again in my work as a coach: Just as a clear objective illumines any stage relationship, clear intent has the potential to illumine any professional or personal relationship. When I clarify my intent, the relationship will change–yes, must change–because my intent toward the other person has changed. And the beauty of intent? It is simple. It is invisible. It costs nothing. It is a thought that is available to me at all times. I simply need to choose it.