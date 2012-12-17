5 Tips For Surviving The Dreaded Business Dinner

“I hate business dinners,” George Brinkman says to me. He says it with a ferocious conviction, and I am startled by the intensity of his comment. He is a seasoned business executive, a sharp guy with a keen mind. Funny, dry. The sort of fellow whose thoughts are always three steps ahead of everyone else’s. George speaks well and uses language beautifully. And his senior role at a Fortune 500 company requires him to attend lots and lots of such dinners.

“I hate the moment when we run out of things to say,” George adds. There’s a long, pregnant pause. “And that moment always comes…”

Hmm, I think to myself. What I really dislike is not the dinners–no, it’s the fake conversations. They leave me feeling empty, and they zap the life out of me. I have a hunch these are the conversations George is talking about. The sports/weather/favorite TV show/happy family conversations. The blah blah blah of predictable chatter. The blah blah blah of no surprises. The blah blah blah of just filling up time with easy narratives. You have been there. You know.

Behind each of these conversations lurk some pretty powerful beliefs that drive how we approach another person and engage them. Some are clear and up front in our conscious mind. They likely hail from the worlds in which we grew up–our immediate family and the cultural norms into which we were born–and they explicitly inform what we say, what we don’t say, the energy we use to engage, the social etiquette we follow or don’t follow.

There’s a whole other range of beliefs that we likely cannot put into words. They hover in our subconscious mind–and that, of course, is their danger. They are not known to us, yet they write the script we follow. Couple this with the fact that everyone else is following their unspoken scripts, and the story suddenly becomes pretty complicated. All of us operate within a powerful collective consciousness which defines how we seek to connect with others–and much of this consciousness is not conscious. And so it happens again. We sit down for a meal, and suddenly we’re adrift in yet another fake conversation.

Blah. Blah. Blah. Blah. Blah. Blah. Yes, it just goes on.

For anyone who wishes to succeed in business–whether you’re an entrepreneur building your own company or a professional in a larger corporation–the ability to connect is vital. Not just vital–essential, mission critical. Without it, everyone of us hits the glass ceiling. Glass ceilings exist in nearly every aspect of business life. Connectability–the ease and consistency with which we talk to others–is the least talked about, yet in many ways the most daunting of these ceilings.