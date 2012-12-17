Paid, Earned, And Owned: A Content Paradigm Whose Time Has Passed

For the last several years marketers have thought about digital-content development and management in terms of paid, earned, and owned. While these categorizations were once helpful, it is time to evolve our thinking.

An Evolved Paradigm

I believe that we should think about content in terms of paid and shared. In effect, collapsing the boundaries between earned and owned. Paid content remains unchanged. Shared content would be exactly that–shared between both the marketer and consumer. This isn’t to say that the parties equally share in the responsibility to contribute. There would be a primary owner for each channel.

In the case of a marketer’s brand website, clearly the primary owner is the marketer. But there should be relevant and meaningful opportunities for consumers to share in the creation of content for this channel. This type of content can take many forms, including user-generated content (UGC) for new product applications, galleries of product customization, reviews and product-usage tips.

I don’t pretend that letting consumers participate in your brand website is easy. It is fraught with challenges. Obviously, a marketer would need an appropriate review process. The marketer would be responsible for helping to curate content in a manner that is viewed as both appreciative and appropriate from the consumer’s perspective. But for marketers who are successful at this, there is a significant upside: The opportunity to turn site visitors into more engaged brand fans.

For some social properties, the primary owner may still by the marketer. Think of a brand’s Facebook pages, with shared content sourced from the consumer. But for other properties, such as Instagram or Pinterest, the primary owner may be the consumer with the marketer playing a supporting role.

The need to consider this new categorization is driven by several factors including evolving consumer expectations and some bad habits many marketers have picked up. Let’s examine some of these factors.

What Has Changed

The Consumer

Consumers have increasing expectations about their ability to interact with and contribute to their favorite brands and their websites. The growth of brand-focused UGC is clear evidence of these expectations as is the growing real-time commentary for many marketing campaigns. Think of all the Twitter activity during Super Bowl commercials.