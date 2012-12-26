The 5 Greatest Video Tributes To 2012

In 2012, we witnessed everything from a man jumping from the edge of space to a movie director plunging into the depths of the Mariana Trench. We’ve been touched by natural disasters, revolutions, death, and triumph. Through it all the Internet and social media has played an integral role, and, just like us, companies, news agencies, and artists are looking back at 2012. We’ve compiled some of our favorite year-end videos below.

Google remained true to the search bar in its telling of 2012. The information giant was home to an estimated 1.2 trillion searches over the last year, according to Google. Whitney Houston, Psy’s “Gangnam Style,” and Hurricane Sandy topped the list of trending search queries.

Hashtags and @’s appropriately dominate Twitters’ review of the year past. In a recent tweet the social networking application announced, “There are now more than 200M monthly active @twitter users. You are the pulse of the planet. We’re grateful for your ongoing support!”

From bath salts to the re-election of Barack Obama, CNN compiled a mashup of 2012’s most popular news stories. The network also paid tribute to some of the luminaries that died over the last year, including Donna Summer, Dick Clark, and Neil Armstrong.

Watch Mojo boiled 2012 down to 10 stories, including NASA’s Mars Rover, Facebook’s overvalued IPO, and Hurricane Sandy.

DJ Earworm summed up 2012 in 25 songs. He combined the year’s 25 biggest hits into one music video and one truly original tune. Here’s to 2013 sounding even better.