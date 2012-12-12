advertisement
LinkedIn Users Love These Company Pages

By Nidhi Subbaraman1 minute Read

Adobe, CNBC, Disney and nine other companies made LinkedIn’s top company pages of the year list. LinkedIn called out for suggestions on which brands they should include last week, and users piped in to suggest favorites.

Part of what makes a great company page, LinkedIn says, is an effective image, connecting with subscribers through regular updates, clear product information, and providing a forum for product recommendations. The network redesigned their company pages in September to make room for a prominent banner image, and better controls to tailor which users saw what updates. You can see a full list of the winners on LinkedIn’s blog.

[Image credit: Terren in Virginia]

