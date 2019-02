Not to be outdone by Google and Twitter , Facebook has created Year in Review , a compendium of 20 of your biggest personal moments in 2012, from life events to highlighted posts and popular stories.

Facebook has also put together lists of the biggest trends among users around the country and the world. So what captured the hearts of Americans in 2012? A certain South Korean pop star, boy bands, and somebody you used to know.

