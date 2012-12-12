Facebook Helps Crime Fighters Take Down Botnet Criminal Gang

Facebook, along with a little help from the FBI and other law-enforcement agencies, has busted a cyber-crime ring that used botnets to steal $850 million. The two-year scam, which infected 11 million computer systems, targeted Facebook users in order to steal credit card, bank account and other personal information from them. Ten people were arrested yesterday around the world–in the U.K., U.S., New Zealand, Peru, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Macedonia–in connection with the crime. Facebook is thought to have helped pinpoint where the attacks were coming from, as well as identifying the victims who had been targeted.