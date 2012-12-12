Pinterest Jumps Into Twitter Card Vacancy Left By Instagram

Less than a week since Instagram stated its intent to unfriend Twitter , Pinterest has become the 140-character site’s new image chum . Although the image-based social media firm* claims that the timing was merely “coincidental,” it is certainly propitious for Pinterest.

Twitter, whose new image filters are now available for Android and iOS devices, is probably a little less bothered. What do you reckon, readers? Will this development pique your Pinterest, or are you filing the news in your desk’s “Meh” tray?

*Calling Pinterest this is rather like calling a hamburger a bun-based comestible.