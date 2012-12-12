North Korea Fires Rocket, Pyongyang Style, Even China Disappointed

North Korea successfully launched a three-stage rocket this morning, defying international warnings. “The launch of the second version of our Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite from the Sohae Space Centre… on December 12 was successful,” said KCNA, the state news agency. “The satellite has entered the orbit as planned.” A previous attempt, in April this year, broke up and disintegrated over the sea just seconds after take off.