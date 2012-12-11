9 Tools For Finding Gold In Your Social Media History

Social media redefined real-time communication. And now that we’ve been tweeting, liking, and checking in for a few years, it also has the potential to unlock a new view of history.

In other words, there’s value in now; there’s value in then. Where that value lies is the million-dollar question.

The biggest social platforms have just begun to explore the potential of the past. Facebook has provided flashback access through its Timeline, Foursquare provides checkin tallies for the past six months, and Twitter–CEO Dick Costolo has promised three times now–will give us a downloadable archive of our own tweets by the end of the year. Both Twitter and Facebook treated us to summaries of our activities on their platforms this year.

When Facebook launched Timeline, Memolane CEO Eric Lagler gritted his teeth and rejoiced that the vision he had for his startup had been validated.

Memolane automatically creates a timeline of your life using posts from your social media accounts. You can search and scroll this “lane,” invite friends to contribute, and share specific snippets of it with friends or embed it on a website.

After Facebook published its own scrollable timeline, Memolane made its memories more active. You can now invite friends to contribute their social content to your timeline as well as share and embed specific memories. A new daily email resurfaces one memory–a comment, photo, video or checkin–each day. “Rather than creating this museum, which we succeeded with very well,” Lagler says, “we have, over the last half year or so, to make it more of an amusement park. We want to make it an engaging place that drives more active users that are coming in on a regular basis checking out the memories.”