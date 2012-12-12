TED’s Tricky Branding Challenge

TED Talks are everywhere. The California non-profit’s annual gatherings are at the center of global intellectual life; they’re just as likely to be parodied by The Onion as they are to show up in a classroom, a corporate retreat, or in a startup elevator pitch. TEDx is the wildly successful TED local spin-off program that brings TED-like talks to the masses … but TEDx faces a credibility problem. Some talks have introduced previously verboten topics such as alien abduction and crystal power, along with scientific assertions that didn’t check out in basic peer review.

Local affiliates, working with minimal oversight from the TED mothership, bought fringe science and unlikely ideas into the fold–causing blowback from TED’s established audience. While crystals may indeed have mysterious powers, they haven’t been proved in empirical experiments. One TEDx event held on December 1, TEDxValenciaWomen, featured speakers (Spanish-language link) on a variety of topics including crystal healing and “Egyptian psychoaromatherapy” alongside TEDx’s standard technology and self-help fare. Reddit’s large user community quickly learned about the Valencia TEDx event, and criticized TED for “pseudoscientific content.”

TEDx quickly embarked on damage control. Lara Stein of TEDx and Emily McManus of TED.com wrote a jointly signed blog post calling on TEDx organizers to make sure scientific speakers have data which is peer-reviewed, verified, and backed up by genuine experiments. More importantly, Stein and McManus issued a set of, well, anti-wingnut guidelines for TEDx organizers. Among other things (ranging from reiki healing to perpetual energy machines), organizers are urged to watch out for potential speakers who barrage them “with piles of unrelated, over-general backup material” and who demand TEDx present “both sides of the issue” on topics such as alternative health, vaccination, and autism.

Importantly, TEDx did not introduce any sort of official oversight for speakers at local events. TED embraces a decentralized approach for contact with local licensees. TEDx leaves speaker screening and selection entirely in the hands of local organizers, which is a mixed blessing. When local event organizers have different opinions on, say, peer-reviewed science than the TED mothership, that creates a branding problem. For TED and TEDx, the issue is making sure UFOs, crystal healing, and revisionist history don’t dilute the TED/TEDx brand.

At one recent event, Massachusetts’ TEDxShelburne Falls, stonemason Jim Vieira spoke about the existence of giants in Ancient America, who built giant mounds currently ascribed to pre-Columbian Native American cultures.

A 2012 presentation at TEDxCharlotte in North Carolina described the science behind perpetual motion machines, which have never been peer-reviewed in a legitimate academic setting.

One of the biggest problems facing TEDx in policing odd content is the sheer number of local TEDx events that take place. In January 2013 alone, 125 TEDx events on five continents are scheduled; January is a relatively slow month for local affiliates of the massive “ideas worth spreading” monolith. Among others, the CIA is hosting TEDxCIA, and local TEDx events will take place in Tehran and Mogadishu. Policing TEDx talks for content would require massive centralization and an overhaul of TED’s operating model.