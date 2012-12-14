A Quick Guide To Licensing Your Big Ideas

Great ideas seduce and mystify, sometimes seeming to appear out of thin air. They bewitch those around them, captivating their audience with the power of their potential. Do you recognize a great idea when you hear one or have one? Entrepreneurs build their success on this very ability and seek out employees who bring unique ideas to the table. But too few innovators and business leaders realize it’s possible to benefit from an idea far beyond its application in their own businesses. In fact, it’s possible to profit from a great idea without ever using it.

That’s because an increasing number of companies understand and respect that great ideas can come from anywhere–and anyone. They believe that the benefits of collaboration outweigh the possible risks. And as a result, they’ve begun to seek out ideas generated outside of their own four walls actively and eagerly. The most talented creators and innovators can’t all work in the same research and development department, can they? Do you have an innovative technology you’ve dreamed up and think belongs in the market? Maybe you’re already using it in your business. Either way, licensing ideas can benefit your business in countless ways by providing secondary sources of revenue and establishing mutually beneficial relationships with other industry players. The shift in corporate culture towards open innovation has made it easier than ever to show your ideas to the most powerful and influential companies in the world. These companies want your ideas–here’s how to license them so everyone benefits. Harness the Power of Open Innovation

Why wouldn’t companies want your ideas? Licensing allows businesses to lower their internal R&D costs while simultaneously expanding their exposure to potentially valuable new ideas. Proctor & Gamble saus half of its new product initiatives involve “significant collaboration with those outside our walls” on their Connect + Develop homepage, including partnerships with “small companies… and individual inventors.” They’ve joined thousands of other progressive corporations around the world who have begun to rely on open innovation to get ahead. So, what is licensing? In essence, it’s the renting of an idea. Develop ideas that offer a clear benefit to the consumer, often by improving upon existing products. Then protect those ideas and begin showing them to companies that might be interested. If one of these companies likes an idea, the company will agree to license it under a very specific agreed-upon set of conditions. The company will pay royalties in exchange for the right to use the idea, and the more successful the idea is in the market, the more the company will pay. Some novelty gift ideas I’ve had that sold for just one holiday season earned me as much as $10,000. Other ideas, like the Michael Jordan Wall Ball, continued to generate revenue ten years after my first paycheck.

It doesn’t take much to license an idea. Licensing is an ideal venture for today’s fast-paced economy because any business can start licensing its ideas with little more than a cell phone and a computer. Unlike a traditional startup, you don’t need to raise capital to start licensing ideas. Licensing ideas won’t distract or detract from your business’s primary responsibilities because it’s low-risk and undemanding. And better yet, licensing an idea to another company is an excellent way to establish a relationship with that company–and in turn, increase your business’ visibility and perceived legitimacy. To license an idea successfully, commitment, drive, and imaginative problem solving are needed. Cultivate a Culture of Creativity

The more comfortable your business becomes with licensing ideas, the easier the process will be. Institutionalize procedures to review ideas and develop a set of criteria to determine if a new idea shares qualities with successfully licensed products. Create an avenue for employees to share their ideas. Innovation separates good companies from great ones–we have only to look at Apple for evidence. The best way to start producing winning product ideas is to look for opportunities in the market. What have dominant industry producers overlooked or missed? Where are the sleeping dinosaurs? Some products haven’t been improved for years, or even decades. That’s why businesses are uniquely posed to be great licensors. They have an intimate perspective about how and what other business’ can benefit from. Inventing in the dark doesn’t work. However, avoid markets that are saturated with new product ideas. Establish Ownership

Protect your ideas before showing them to potential licensees by filing a provisional patent application. Unlike filing for a patent, you can file for a PPA for $125. A PPA protects your idea for twelve months, a period during which you can legally label your product as “patent pending.” There are great software programs available to help you, such as PatentWizard or PatentEase. Use your year to determine if there’s legitimate interest in your idea, and to decide if the idea is worth patenting–or better yet, you might be able to get a licensor to agree to pay for your future patents.

Pick Up The Phone

Start calling companies. There’s no better way to learn about what sells and what doesn’t. Too many innovators become paralyzed by fear and indecision, and fail to even begin contacting potential licensors. I need more time to prepare, they think. You really don’t. What you do need is to determine the most effective and efficient way of describing the problem your product idea solves, and how it solves it. This can often be accomplished with nothing more than a simple sell sheet. The key is focusing on selling the benefit of ideas in creative and unique–but not expensive or elaborate–ways. Create a YouTube video, conduct a small initial product, or have CAD drawings rendered. Get Them To Say Yes

Successful ideas take away as much risk as possible for the licensee, making the decision to license the idea easy. Companies do not want to license ideas they consider risky. But some ideas are just too new or too innovative to be licensed. That doesn’t mean you should automatically walk away from them. Some of the most lucrative ideas have to be fought for. Years ago, I had an idea for a rotating labeling technology after reading a newspaper article that described the problematic lack of packaging space on medicine bottles. The technology I invented added 75% more space to each label. I knew it was a good idea, and other companies agreed with me, but ultimately it was too expensive to manufacture at the time. Even though hundreds of millions of labels were sold, the price was too high and my licensing agreements were canceled. A decade later, I’ve been able to reduce costs with different label constructions, and Spinformation is now being applied to a product called Accudial. It won an Edison Award in 2011, and is hitting pharmacies across the country soon. If you’ve ever thought, “I’ve got a great idea,” or “I could improve that product,” consider licensing it. Subscribe to the Fast Company newsletter for more ways to collaborate.

[Image: Flickr user Josh Kenzer]