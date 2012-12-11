Los Angeles Launches Real-Time Street Parking App

Under a new program, Los Angeles residents will be able to see public parking spots in real time via smartphone. The cities of Los Angeles and Santa Monica announced a partnership with California-based ParkMe to generate real-time maps of public parking lots. Inside Santa Monica and downtown Los Angeles, the partnership will also include real-time information on available metered street parking.
Within Los Angeles, ParkMe’s database will be integrated into the existing LA Express Park system, while the city of Santa Monica and ParkMe will jointly develop a dedicated smartphone app. Users will also be given access to real-time payment information.
[Image: Flickr user Channone]