Why It’s Better To Be Needed Than Loved: Lessons From The Front Line Of Microfinance

Here is a quick personality test: Someone offers you the opportunity to move to Armenia for several years, with minimal support or finances, to turn around a badly performing, indebted microfinance program. Do you raise your hand?

Now, there is what I want to say I would do, and what I probably would actually do, and they are radically different choices. While I would probably press my hands firmly into my lap, lest my intent be mistaken for a raised hand, I would like to brag I had the guts Elissa McCarter had. She volunteered to take on a challenging, albeit rewarding, mission to turn around the microfinance program-supported Catholic Relief Services in Armenia. After three years, her success led to similar roles in Zimbabwe, Turkey, and the Middle East.

Her work was not unlike that of any turnaround manager: negotiating with financial backers, organizational restructuring, and operational redesign. But her subsequent path underscores how a fundamental strategic principle may help you with your business or your career: It is better to be needed than loved.

Face it: Somewhere under that story you spin for your clients and bosses, there is a drive to be admired, honored, and accepted by those whose opinions matter, acknowledged for our work. We seek prestige and prominence. In fact, when we pretend we don’t want these things, we are often motivated by the hope that by being seen not to want them, we will be admired even more.

Now, there is nothing wrong with this. Indeed, it is driven by a fundamental human need. But consider the strategic cost of seeking admiration.

After eight years traveling the globe, turning around microfinance programs, McCarter decided to return home to the U.S. to set up the micro-credit program for Global Communities, formerly known as CHF International. As she dug into the challenge of taking her experience turning around programs to build a new one that works well, she looked intuitively not for being admired but for being needed.

Her group decided that rather than focus on the typical target of microfinance programs (individuals and very small businesses), they should focus on that awkward next tier of businesses too big to be startup sole proprietorships, but too small to be of interest to traditional banks. Their average loan amount is $1,500 to $2,000.