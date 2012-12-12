What Being A Meta-Leader Really Means

Everyone keeps talking about the changing paradigm of a leader, but what does that really mean? When I started FCancer , along with collecting a plethora of awesome, scary, and interesting responsibilities, I became “the boss”–a leader of sorts. At the time, I didn’t think twice about what this meant. Now I think about it every day.

As someone who is now leading a movement, I wanted to figure out what equipped me to do this. Was I predisposed, lucky, or just fumbling my way though?

I figured out quickly that all those factors are true for me, but more importantly, I still don’t have my s**t figured out. New leaders are constantly growing with their teams, changed by their supporters and clients, and open about the fact that they don’t have all the answers. Now, I see leadership styles in two distinct categories:

The macro leader: The traditional top-down leader sets the tone, pace, and personality of a company or movement. They lead an organization’s beliefs, plans and actions.

The meta leader: The “new” leader has a vision for an idea, movement, or company, but it’s the community that brings it to life and keeps it thriving–their beliefs, talents, and abilities sculpt the clay of an idea into a fully functioning movement. Meta leaders activate, inspire, and give. We give our idea away and let the community that forms around it tell us what to do. We ask questions like what do they need, what do they want, and what do we anticipate they’ll need or want in the future?

Meta leaders do things differently. We collaborate. We’re willing to work together to build something better for society. Now don’t get me wrong–we can be capitalistic, greedy, selfish jerks, too–we just know how to share for our benefit and that of society, because ultimately we’re one and the same.

Ego will kill all talent. I don’t always know what to do, and I’m not always right. The new model of leadership isn’t one of top-down delegation–it’s one of group education, communal inspiration, and unlikely partnerships.

As a meta leader, I’ve learned a few things about leading my team and Gen Y members of a movement:

1. Your style isn’t the only style. I’m a fast-paced, unemotional worker. If I can say it in three words (“Not good enough”), why say more? “Great” doesn’t mean it’s sarcastically “great.” It means “You’re the best; I love what you’ve done with this task and so appreciate you being part of the team,” but in my own way. I now know I need to use different languages when speaking with different members of the team. There are some teamsters who speak “Yael” and some who need me to speak in full sentences to acknowledge them when they’ve rocked an assignment.