Everything Is Marketing: How Growth Hackers Redefine The Game

Before he became the most brilliant and famous man in the ad business, David Ogilvy sold vacuum cleaners door to door. Because of that, he never forgot that advertising is just a slightly more scalable form of creating demand than door to door sales.

But the rest of us, decades away from a world of traveling salesmen and mail order catalogs, are removed from this fundamental reality. We forget the function behind the form and miss out on new opportunities because we can’t see what’s in front of us.

At the core, marketing is lead generation. Ads drive awareness…to drive sales. PR and publicity drive attention…to drive sales. Social media drives communication…to drive sales. Marketing, too many people forget, is not an end unto itself. It is simply getting customers. And by the transitive property, anything that gets customers is marketing.

In an influential article earlier this year, tech essayist Andrew Chen argued that “growth hackers” were the new VPs of marketing. What he understood is that businesses have new ways of finding new customers and as a result, we need to expand the definition of marketing. As he writes: “Growth hackers are a hybrid of marketer and coder, one who looks at the traditional question of “How do I get customers for my product?” and answers with A/B tests, landing pages, viral factor, email deliverability, and Open Graph.”

Run down the list of the web’s biggest start ups from Hotmail to AirBnB to Groupon to Spotify and you’ll see a startling fact: tactics that no one would have previously described as “marketing” turned out to be the marketing steroids behind their business growth. For Hotmail, it was inserting an email signature at the bottom that turned every email sent by one of its users into a pitch for new users. For AirBnb, as Chen pointed out, it was Craiglist integration that allowed AirBnb hosts to use Craigslist as a sales platform. For Groupon (and Living Social) it was the “Refer 3 Friends, Get the Deal Free” offer that paid users to share deals with their friends. And for Spotify, well, next time you’re on Facebook, consider for a second how much free “advertising” they get by broadcasting the songs your friends have listened to.

These innovations were possible because they came from startups, businesses typically averse to traditional marketing for two reasons: 1) they don’t have the money and 2) they don’t have the experience. Because they didn’t have access to the “luxuries” of an ad budget or the burden of proper training, they were able to be creative enough to broaden the definition of marketing to immense advantage. Meanwhile, companies with the ability to spend millions a year (or month), chug along with poorer results and poorer ROI.

And despite these recent success stories, companies still chase the old methods and metrics.